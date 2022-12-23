Extreme weather fails to slow down Durham Rescue Mission toy giveaway, Christmas dinner

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Extreme weather threw a monkey wrench in plans for Durham Rescue Mission's annual toy giveaway and Christmas dinner.

The event happened Friday but not exactly the way organizers planned.

Wind and rain kicked up tents set up for people to use during the holiday celebration.

Volunteers, who had arrived Thursday to get everything prepared, had to scrambled to break down the outside tents.

Still, after that slight hiccup the event continued on without any major problems: warm meals were ready on time and 20,000 toys were given to families in need.

Durham Rescue Mission has been helping families for nearly 50 years, but it can't continue that work without generous volunteers who help.

One volunteer this year was a family who has been on the other side of the table--getting help from Durham Rescue Mission.

"We've actually been part of coming in and been part of the guests, but I told my kids that this year we were going to be part of the volunteers," Lorgy Harry said. "Actually I love it. I love to help and that is what I told my son. It's amazing--like what is going on behind (the scenes) to help the people and put the happy faces."

For Harry, it was a great opportunity to teach her children principles and values.

"I don't think they really know what exactly is going on behind the scenes with all the help that people do," she said. "It's real great for them to know."

Another Durham Rescue Mission worker explained that it was not an option to let the extreme weather put a damper on the annual event.

"Poverty doesn't stop in bad weather, it actually makes it worse. We are just thrilled to actually be here and push through," Ernie Mills said.