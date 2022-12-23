NC weather forecast: When will the bone-chilling cold arrive in central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A blast of arctic cold and gusty wind are finally upon central North Carolina.

Temperatures were near 50 degrees at 5 a.m. Friday with some patchy drizzle and fog lingering around the region, but a cold front will push through around 7 - 8 a.m. and bring bone-chilling temperatures.

Temperatures will start to plummet around daybreak, falling down below freezing for the afternoon.

In addition to the cold temperatures, dangerous 50 mile per hour wind gusts will arrive to make it feel even colder and risk knocking down trees and powerlines.

A wind and wind chill advisory is in effect for the entire region. Between 8 - 10 a.m. the wind chill will drop from the 40s into the teens. Then by mid-afternoon, it will continue to drop down into the single digits. Finally -- and unbelievably -- by Friday night the wind chill will make it feel like it is below 0 degrees outside.

These unusually cold temperatures will hang around through the weekend. Temperatures will not rise above 30 on Christmas Eve. Sunday brings slightly warmer weather, but still temps will not rise above the mid 30s.

Next week highs remain in the 40s, but next weekend will bring temps back into the 50s and the start of 2023 could see highs into the 60s.

