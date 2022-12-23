More than 150,000 without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop to freezing

Duke Energy officials are tracking forecasts, as they ready for high winds and sub-freezing temperatures over the next few days.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 100,000 utility customers.

Rain over the past 24-hours combined with strong wind settling into the region is creating a recipe for power outages.

As of midday Friday, the outages included nearly 160,000 customers all across the state. Duke Energy, which supplies most of the power in North Carolina, has 130,000 customers without power.

In Wake County, more than 10,000 customers are in the dark.

As for the weather going forward, the rain is over but the wind and extremely cold temperatures are set to stick around through the weekend.

Duke Energy expects an increase in energy usage as people try to stay warm this weekend. The company suggested anyone able should try and refrain from turning up their thermostat.

More Stories

Here are some hacks to keep your phone charged during a power outage

If you lose power: Here's how to report and check power outages in your area

How to survive power outages in the winter

Cold weather preps: taking proactive steps can keep you safe, save money

Types of generators: What to know about power generators before a power outage

What is Carbon Monoxide? Questions and Answers