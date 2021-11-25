DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Volunteers worked overnight into Thanksgiving to put the finishing touches on an annual holiday tradition in Durham.
The Durham Rescue Mission is once again hosting its holiday feast after it was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With COVID going on right now, it's really good to see the community coming together and everybody teaming up and being part of this and really helping out our struggling neighbors," Adam Todd with Durham Rescue Mission said.
Volunteers spent all night cooking 150 turkeys, which they gave away to people who may not otherwise have access to a hot meal.
"We rally together and this is an opportunity for us to fellowship with each other and also to do something to help others," volunteer Kenetria Byers said.
Each meal included the turkey and all the trimmings. In addition, the mission offered up 1,500 hot dogs and made sure each family that got fed on Thanksgiving also left with some groceries so they could make themselves a meal later.
"There's so much more that we can do for the community than just give them a meal. Not only are you giving them a meal, you're giving them hope," Todd said.
Durham Rescue Mission also set up games for kids to play and had clothing available for families to possibly take with them too, if needed.
Durham Rescue Mission serves hot Thanksgiving lunch to thousands of people
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News