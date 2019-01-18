Durham school bus carrying Shepard Middle students struck by bullet

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Durham school bus carrying Shepard Magnet Middle students was struck by a stray bullet Friday afternoon on N. Hardee Street near Cheek Road.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m., Durham Police said. A bullet hole was visible high in the front windshield of Bus 218.

The bus driver, a streak of blood on her cheek, was walked to an ambulance for treatment of cuts from shattered glass. She was taken to a hospital.



None of the students on board was injured. Durham Police said there were 25 students on board.

Durham Police told ABC11 that no one was struck by a bullet.

Durham Public Schools spokesperson Chip Sudderth said DPS Transportation and school security officials were at the scene to make sure students got home safely.

Durham Police are investigating.

An ABC11 crew is at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
