Durham school bus carrying Shepard Middle students struck by bullet

I’m told stray bullets hit one of these school buses on cheek road this afternoon in @CityofDurhamNC. Several students were on the bus and hit by shattered glass. Unknown if anyone else hit in this incident #ABC11 @DurhamPoliceNC pic.twitter.com/mTbte0FnS7 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 18, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5096177" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bullet strikes school bus in Durham

A Durham school bus carrying Shepard Magnet Middle students was struck by a stray bullet Friday afternoon on N. Hardee Street near Cheek Road.The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m., Durham Police said. A bullet hole was visible high in the front windshield of Bus 218.The bus driver, a streak of blood on her cheek, was walked to an ambulance for treatment of cuts from shattered glass. She was taken to a hospital.None of the students on board was injured. Durham Police said there were 25 students on board.Durham Police told ABC11 that no one was struck by a bullet.Durham Public Schools spokesperson Chip Sudderth said DPS Transportation and school security officials were at the scene to make sure students got home safely.Durham Police are investigating.An ABC11 crew is at the scene.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.