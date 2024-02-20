Durham school bus driver honored for heroic actions

Students and staff at Brogden Middle School in Durham will recognize Deona Washington for what she did in an emergency.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham school bus driver will be honored for her heroic actions last week when a bus caught fire.

She was driving the bus last Friday when it was engulfed in flames and was able to get all 23 kids to safety. No one was injured.

Rescue crews responded to the bus fire near American Drive and White Pine Drive. Heavy smoke and visible flames were coming from the bus when firefighters arrived.

It took 11 firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.