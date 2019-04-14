school closings

Durham School of the Arts to reopen Monday following deadly explosion

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham School of the Arts will reopen for students on a two-hour delay on Monday. The school has been closed since Wednesday following a deadly gas explosion on North Duke Street in downtown.

Students may arrive beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. The school day starts at 11:15 a.m.

Teachers and staff will report to DSA by 9:30 a.m.

Inspectors said that even though the explosion did not damage the building, classes were canceled Thursday and Friday due to emergency operations in the area.

Counselors will be on hand for students and staff who need support.

The gas explosion happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday at 115 North Duke Street at the building that housed Prescient Co. Inc. and Kaffeinate coffee shop. The blast killed the coffee shop's owner and left 25 people injured.

