Durham explosion: Surveillance video captures moment of blast

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 has exclusively obtained surveillance video showing the moment an explosion rocked Durham Wednesday morning, killing one person and leaving 25 others injured.

In the video, you can see the force of the explosion shattering the windows of a nearby building.

RELATED: Camera on bridge caught sound of blast
The surveillance camera even shakes.

Fire officials said at least 15 buildings were damaged in the blast.

