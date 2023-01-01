5 people injured after New Year's Day drive-by shooting in Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people were injured Sunday after a shooting outside of a restaurant in Durham.

Durham police responded to 1000 North Miami Boulevard at around 2 p.m. after receiving calls about a drive by shooting outside of a business.

Upon arrival, police found one juvenile and four adults with gunshot wounds. According to police, the juvenile and one adult victim were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other three victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a dark-colored older model Honda sedan.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at 919-560-4440 Ext 29248 or contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves. CrimeStoppers has operators who speak Spanish.