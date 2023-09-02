Durham Police ID 2 people killed in Thursday's shootings

Durham Police have identified two people killed in three shooting incidents Thursday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police identified on Friday two people killed as investigators were kept busy Thursday with three crime scenes -- a total of five people shot - with two of those shootings just a couple of blocks away from each other.

Police said 45-year-old Robert Terrell of Durham was shot and killed on Holloway Street near Brye Street.

A short time after that shooting, police responded to Wellons Village shopping center on N. Miami Boulevard where they found that three had been shot in front of the Maxway store.

Devin Rogers, 22, of Burlington, later died from his injuries.

Another man and a juvenile were also hurt in the shooting but are expected to recover.

Police are working to determine whether those shootings were connected.

Another shooting took place in the 800 block of Fargo Street. A man was shot but expected to survive. A juvenile was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting at Holloway Street and Brye Street is asked to call Investigator T. Stuart at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29340.

Anyone with information about the shooting in the 1000 block of North Miami Boulevard, is asked to call Investigator M. Strickland at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29536.

Anyone with information on the Fargo Street shooting is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29284.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.