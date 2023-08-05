The shooting happened shortly before 2:15 a.m. on NC 55 Highway near Interstate 40, police said in a news release.

Women shot while inside their car on NC Highway 55 in Durham: Police

Durham police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured two women.

The shooting happened shortly before 2:15 a.m. on NC 55 Highway near Interstate 40, police said in a news release. Based on officers' preliminary investigation, the women were traveling on NC 55 Highway when a suspect(s) from another vehicle shot into their vehicle.

Two women in the car were hit by the gunfire and taken by EMS to the hospital. Investigators said their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

