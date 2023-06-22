More than 11 million people annually visit the mall making it the largest draw to Durham.

City Council vote clears way for expansion of Streets at Southpoint in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Big changes are on the way for the Streets at Southpoint Mall.

The Durham City Council approved a zoning change this week to allow for more office space, hotel rooms, and apartments in the area.

Plans were held up for the last few years because of the lack of affordable housing but Southpoint's owner, Brookfield, has pledged to do right by everyone in Durham.

They'll contribute $1 million to the city's affordable fund, and add more bus stops and bike lanes in the area.

"There are the haves and the have-nots," said Andre Banks, director of social inclusion at Brookfield.

Council passed the vote 5-2 Tuesday with Mayor Elaine O'Neal as of the no votes.

Specifics of the plan include more than 300,000 square feet of office space, nearly 1,400 residential units, 200 hotel rooms, and an expanded retail footprint.

"Building on the last 20 years of success as the region's leading retail destination, we have been deeply committed to the community and are now equipped to adapt to the changing realities for urban malls and to meet increased competition," said Pat Anderson, general manager of The Streets of Southpoint in a statement. "In the coming years, we will implement a phased approach to expand our retail offerings while evolving into a mixed-use district that benefits all."

Southpoint said it has to invest in the property to stay competitive in the market as places like Fenton and Raleigh Iron Works come into the market.

More than 11 million people annually visit the mall making it the largest draw to Durham. Southpoint said more than 70% of those people come from outside Durham County.

There's no timetable yet on when construction might start.

