Earth Day 2024 raises awareness of health risks of plastics, with goal to phase out single-use items

Monday is Earth Day and the official theme for 2024 is "Planet vs. Plastics."

The main message this year is to raise awareness of the health risks of plastics, with a goal to phase out the use of single-use plastics.

Earth Day was first celebrated in the U.S. in 1970. It now includes a wide range of events around the world.

What you can do to help protect Earth:

Try reusable straws, bags and water bottles

Try to use less water when brushing teeth, washing dishes and showering