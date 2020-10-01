Creedmoor police make arrest in March shooting death of 29-year-old woman

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WTVD) -- Creedmoor Police announced Thursday that they have made an arrest in the March shooting death of a 29-year-old woman.Kyree Thames, the boyfriend of the victim, turned himself in September 29 after he was indicted by a grand jury in August.The deadly incident happened March 31 in the 500 block of Wild Goose Lane. Police officers arrived to find Ebony Burnette suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts by officers, Burnette was pronounced dead at the scene.At the time, Thames and a child were the only other people inside the home.Thames told investigators that night that Burnette had accidentally shot herself while handling a handgun.After a months-long investigation assisted by the State Bureau of Investigation, Creedmoor police re-interviewed Thames on August 31, and he allegedly admitted that he had accidentally shot Burnette after he thought he had unloaded the handgun.On September 24, Thames was indicted for involuntary manslaughter. After his arrest, he posted a $20,000 secured bond and will make a first court appearance December 16."While this arrest does not bring Ebony back, we hope it gives the Burnette family some measure of peace and closure," Creedmoor Police Chief Keith King said. "It is only through the tireless efforts of Lt. Ricky Cates and Detective Eugene Harris that we have come to this stage in the case."