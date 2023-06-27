Edgecombe deputies searching for suspect after multi-county chase

PINETOPS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a suspect who led law enforcement on a chase Tuesday evening.

The pursuit ended near NC 124 and Eagles Road in Pinetops. The suspect is wanted on multiple charges including larceny of a motor vehicle.

Investigators urge those in the area to stay alert and lock their vehicles.

Greene County deputies and Farmville police officers are also at the scene assisting with the manhunt.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call (252) 641-7911 immediately.