Anonymous $10K donation relieves school lunch debt for High Point students

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WTVD) -- An anonymous donor paid off lunch debt for hundreds of students in High Point.

According to the Greensboro News and Record, the donor gave $10,500 to the Guilford County Schools and directed that money to take care of outstanding lunch debts for students in High Point.

Deena Hayes-Greene with the Guilford County Board of Education said students outside of High Point still owe the district about $35,000 in unpaid meal debts. Hayes-Greene hopes news of the anonymous donor's generosity will inspire others to step up and help pay off the debt.

The families whose debts were paid will receive letters letting them know they don't owe the district anymore.

Greensboro News and Record reports Guilford County Schools typically averages between $30,000-40,000 in lunch debt each year.
