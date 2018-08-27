EDUCATION

Community welcomes Cumberland County students back to school

EMBED </>More Videos

It's time to go back to school but for Lillian Black Elementary School, it was also about getting back to a sense of community.

By
SPRING LAKE, NC (WTVD) --
The time has arrived for students to go back to school, but for Lillian Black Elementary School, it was also about getting back to a sense of community.

Lillian Black Elementary pulled out all the stops on the first day of school with a visit from the mayor, Spring Lake Police Department, Spring Lake Fire Department and a few Fort Bragg soldiers.


School Superintendent Lillian Dr. Marvin Connelly served up breakfast inside before getting the students settled into their classrooms.

RELATED: ABC11's got you covered for Back to School

Today's visit is one of 87 planned for the next few days at schools across the district. Connelly hopes to visit the entire school system as he continues to lay out his priorities for the school year.

"Our priority is to have safe schools..secure schools," said Connelly.

Cumberland County Schools spent the entire summer upgrading security features.

"Parents will have to stop at the entrance ring the buzzer and someone will have to let them in. It's a small inconvenience to make sure our angels are secure," said Dr. Connelly.

A $500,000 grant will fund additional school resource officers while the School Angels program enlists volunteers to keep watch.

"We've been inviting community volunteers and citizens to volunteer in our schools like you said an extra set of eyes and ears on our campus," said Connelly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationback to schooleducationstudentscommunitycumberland county schoolsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Durham teacher says animals in the classroom improved test scores
'Back to School' event in Chapel Hill draws fun, food, face painting
Educators meet ahead of school year to re-address demands
Task force commits to making NC schools safer
More Education
Top Stories
Raleigh home invasion ends with police chase, crash in downtown Durham
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Study: THC can stay in breast milk for up to 6 days
D'oh! Kwik-E-Mart from 'The Simpsons' opens in South Carolina
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Woman escapes Lyft driver who she says took her in wrong direction
Landscaping truck overturns in Franklin County, closes US 401
ABC11's got you covered for Back to School
Show More
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
Fall foliage in the NC mountains: Boom or bust this year?
Giraffe joins wedding party
Debunking head lice myths as your child returns back to school
Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame
More News