Cumberland County Superintendent Marvin Connelly diagnosed with cancer

Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Marvin Connelly revealed he has cancer.

CUMBERLAND CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
Connelly told ABC11's Morgan Norwood he has a cancerous tumor in his jaw. He will undergo treatment to have it removed.

While he's being treated, he plans to scale back his time in the office, but he's staying positive.

"We are Cumberland strong. You don't get a new testimony without a new test. Together we will conquer this," Connelly said.

Connelly spent many years as an administrator with Wake County Public School System. He joined Cumberland County Schools before the start of the current school year.
