EDUCATION

Hillside High drama team gets tips from an Oscar-nominee

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the highlights of the trip was meeting with Oscar-nominated director Kevin Wilson Jr., himself a Hillside alum.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The talented teenagers from Hillside High School's vaunted theater program arrived back in the Triangle on Thursday evening after a week in Hollywood, showing off their acting chops and hobnobbing with an Oscar-nominated director.

Parents and friends gathered inside Terminal 2 at RDU to welcome back Hillside's One Voice acting troupe from its eight-day trip to California.

The Durham drama team gave two performances, toured Paramount Studios and took acting classes from a prominent Hollywood casting agent.

They said the highlight of the trip was meeting director Kevin Wilson Jr., who was recently nominated for an Oscar for his short film, "My Nephew Emmitt."

Wilson is also a proud alumnus of Hillside and its drama program.

Durham native and Hillside High grad nominated for an Oscar
Back in the spring of 2007, Kevin Wilson Jr. Was graduating Durham's Hillside High School- armed with some raw talent and a big dream. 11 years later, he's a New York University film student who just got invited to the biggest award show in Hollywood.


"(Wilson) coming from Durham and then coming from the same school and the same program that we're in really makes it seem that it's possible for you to go in the same field that he's in," said Hillside junior Daniella Ochman.

Senior Natalie Perkins smiled from ear to ear recalling the trip and the conversation with Wilson.

Hillsiders return from dream trip to Cuba
These Hillside High School students are the elite eight who make up the One Voice Acting Troupe. They spent six days in Cuba as a part of an international theater exchange program.


"Just getting to talk with him and getting his insight as a director was just an amazing opportunity," she said.

Hillside High's drama exchange program has sent students to study and perform in Cuba, Europe, Asia and Africa.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhollywooddurham county newstheaterstudentsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News