Education

Johnston County Public Schools updates policy, will allow traditional graduation ceremonies, senior proms

By Danielle Scruggs
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here's some exciting news from Johnston County Public Schools. Students and their families will be able to participate in traditional graduation ceremonies and senior proms after all.

The district released its updated plan Tuesday, Mar. 9.

Johnston County Early College Academy and Johnston County Career and Technical Leadership Academy will hold personalized graduations for individual graduates on Friday, May 14.

All remaining high schools will hold either traditional graduation ceremonies or multiple ceremonies on Friday, May 28.

The traditional high schools will also hold a drive-through ceremony on Tuesday, June 1, for families that opt out of the May 28 ceremony.

Senior proms will be held in indoor/outdoor venues.

Back in February, students were preparing for a 2020-style repeat of area graduations. That decision was based Gov. Cooper's Executive Order 189, which restricted indoor and outdoor gatherings.

'Missed so many milestones:' Some parents not happy with Johnston County's plan for drive-thru graduations, outdoor prom

All schools will communicate the specific details in regards to their graduation prom schedules with students and their families.

The school district said guidelines outlined in Gov. Cooper's Executive Order No. 195 will be followed at all school events. Changes to the graduation schedule will be made if there's a change to that order.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationncjohnston countycoronavirusgraduationcovid 19 vaccinepromcovid 19 pandemicjohnston county newscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Lawsuit filed after DMV stops allowing Confederate flag
3rd stimulus check updates: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
CA boy, 8, called hero after saving little sister from drowning
Woman shot man breaking into her Durham home, police say
Texas mom of 5 fighting COVID-19 after giving birth
Show More
Jury selection begins in trial of ex-cop in George Floyd's death
Power lines, utility poles knocked down in Raleigh crash
Deputies in Kobe crash scene photo scandal can be named
'No racist intent' behind UT-Austin song 'The Eyes,' report says
University will pay students to avoid traveling for spring break
More TOP STORIES News