NC State, UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke: Universities take precautions amid Coronavirus outbreak

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- As Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon, central North Carolina and Sandhills universities are working to take precautions as students are away on spring break.Some universities are recommending students avoid traveling to areas experiencing coronavirus outbreaks.The CDC has requested students and staff who travel to level 2 and level 3 countries to self quarantine for 14 after they return from the trip.Per UNC Chapel Hill:Duke University is suspending all Osher Lifelong Learning Institute classes until May 15, 2020.It has addressed travel, quarantine and other issues. The Duke Kunshan campus when entirely online a few weeks ago. If/when any changes to classes or schedules are made on campus here, they will be distributed to the entire Duke community, to ensure accurate and timely information. They will also be posted on the coronavirus site immediately.NC State is preparing for all contingencies.Fayetteville State University: The University has in place a Pandemic Team who is responsible for monitoring the coronavirus and coordinating the University's response. We have set up a website to provide students, faculty and staff with the most up-to-date information on the coronavirus and precautions they should be taking. We are also working closely with local and state officials and the UNC System.As the threat widens, all universities are extending health services to students. These measures are an effort to maintain healthy campuses across the UNC System.