It's no secret that teachers in North Carolina feel overworked and underpaid, but just how justified is that claim?
Well, a recent study by WalletHub found that North Carolina is one of the worst states for teachers to be employed -- and that isn't shocking seeing as how thousands of teachers rallied in the Capitol in attempt to grab the attention of state lawmakers during the "March for Students and Rally for Respect."
Some of those contributing factors include low pay and lack of mobility. In fact, those issues become so prominent that it can cause teachers to quit soon after they start a new job.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about a fifth of all public-school teachers leave their positions before the end of their first year.
However, some states provide teachers with better pay and more fair treatment, which causes retention rates to remain higher.
To help educators find the best opportunity, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 22 key indicators of teacher-friendliness.
The data was based on a number of things from teachers' income growth potential to pupil-teacher ratio to teacher safety.
Researches found that North Carolina ranked 49 out of the 51 contenders, only beating out Arizona and Hawaii.
