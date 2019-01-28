WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Parents of Wake County students interested in enrolling in a magnet, early college or year-round schools must meet the school district's deadline to apply.
Wednesday, Jan. 30 is the last day to apply for magnet, early college and year-round schools in the county.
The applications are for the 2019-20 school year.
The Wake County Public School System operates 46 magnet schools, six early college high schools and 46 year-round schools.
Parents and students can choose up to seven schools on their application.