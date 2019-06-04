Education

Parents urging WCPSS board to subtract math program

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Wake County parents are picketing outside the school board meeting again, in protest of the new math program.

"It has been frustrating," said organizer and parent Sandy Joyner.

The parents want the district to get rid of the Mathematics Vision Project, which also goes by MVP.

The Wake County School District rolled it out two years ago and spent more than a million dollars on it.

According to the district's website, the curriculum is student-driven and designed to have kids solve real-world problems. Students work in groups on a task during a typical lesson.

Parents say their kids are struggling to keep high grades with the new curriculum.

Joyner calls the program "a disaster."

Students are also coming out in opposition. There was a walk-out at Green Hope High School in April.

One student says his GPA has taken a hit.

The school board is not taking up the program at Tuesday's board meeting.

School officials are looking at the program and analyzing its impact on student performance.

"The Board has no responsibility over the curriculum," said Wake County School Board Chair Dr. Jim Martin. "We have heard the concerns. Staff has been charged to do a thorough review."

A committee, including business leaders, has been formed and the review is supposed to be complete by Friday.
