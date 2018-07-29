Students shocked to find $10-million college bill

Students taking online classes at the University of Nevada-Reno were shocked when they received a bill for $10-million.
Several of the 3,400 students checked their accounts and found they owed several more digits than expected.
But no need to panic, it was a mistake.
The university immediately sent out correction notices to each student.
The school has no idea what triggered the computer glitch.
The university apologized for causing concern.
