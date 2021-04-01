Education

Wake Tech plans to resume full operations in the fall

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wake Tech plans to resume normal schedules in fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's largest community college is announcing plans to resume full operations in the fall.

Wake Technical Community College leaders said the decision is thanks in part to a decline in COVID-19 cases and increased availability of the vaccines.

Students can expect in-person classes to resume to pre-pandemic levels, but online or hybrid classes will also be available.



Classrooms and labs will return to regular capacity. In-person student services, resources, sports and activities will resume as well. Wake Tech leaders noted that some labs, classrooms and dining facilities have been renovated with upgraded air filtration systems.

"Our two priorities throughout the pandemic were keeping our college community safe, and allowing students to continue to pursue their academic goals," Wake Tech President Dr. Scott Ralls said.

Wake Tech leaders said they will continue to carefully monitor state and local data and follow safety protocols such as face coverings and physical distancing.

The fall semester starts Aug. 16.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countyraleighcollege studentscollege
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of father who tried to save son who fell in Neuse River found
Anti-violence group speaks out after 13-year-old Durham girl shot
Severe weather risk increased for part of central NC
NC mom against proposed bill banning trans girls from playing female sports
Cary 12-year-old in Pfizer trial eager for the world to return to normal
LATEST: Wake County to open its first regional vaccination clinic
Scammers targeting people who've received COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Why some businesses in Wake suburbs think they've seen a boom amid COVID
Honda recalls 628,000 US vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
Detectives find Tiger Woods crash cause but won't reveal reason
UNC vaccination clinic gets 2,000 shots in the arms of students
2 arrested after man's body, vehicle found in Sanford ditch
More TOP STORIES News