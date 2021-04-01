Wake Tech plans to resume full operations in the fall

[NEWS] - Wake Tech Plans for Fall 2021



RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's largest community college is announcing plans to resume full operations in the fall.Wake Technical Community College leaders said the decision is thanks in part to a decline in COVID-19 cases and increased availability of the vaccines.Students can expect in-person classes to resume to pre-pandemic levels, but online or hybrid classes will also be available.Classrooms and labs will return to regular capacity. In-person student services, resources, sports and activities will resume as well. Wake Tech leaders noted that some labs, classrooms and dining facilities have been renovated with upgraded air filtration systems."Our two priorities throughout the pandemic were keeping our college community safe, and allowing students to continue to pursue their academic goals," Wake Tech President Dr. Scott Ralls said.Wake Tech leaders said they will continue to carefully monitor state and local data and follow safety protocols such as face coverings and physical distancing.The fall semester starts Aug. 16.