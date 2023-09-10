Wake County Board of Elections helps voters get IDs

Election Day is around the corner, and the Board of Elections is helping get the word out that voters need valid identification to cast their ballots.

And for the first time in North Carolina, you will need a valid ID to vote.

The State Supreme Court reversed course on a decision earlier in the year after first declaring the photo ID requirement unconstitutional.

On Saturday, the Wake County Board of Elections opened its doors to welcome people in to get IDs as easily as possible.

"I don't have a driver's license, so I just thought some sort of ID would be good to have," said Lucas Jones, a 19-year-old Wake Tech student.

The last time he voted, he didn't need an ID.

Nor did anyone.

"Our challenge is making sure we get the information out there, to make sure everyone is aware that it is a new requirement," said Olivia McCall, director of the Wake County Board of Elections.

As long as you were registered to vote in Wake County, you could walk in and out with an ID in less than five minutes. Otherwise, you have to go to the county you are registered in.

"This is why I come to these things--to make sure I'm a registered voter, which I am, but it turns out I'm on the Franklin County side," said Michelle Cross.

She lives on the Wake-Franklin line but is technically in Franklin County. But she insists it is well worth going to Franklin County to get that ID.

"The importance of voting for me is natural," she said. "I hate to say it but my ancestors died for the right to vote. There are so many items on the agenda that affect me as a woman and affect me as a person of mixed descent."

The office off New Bern Avenue is open Monday-Friday if you want to get it done.

Voters who show up to the polls without a valid ID will not be turned away. Instead, they can fill out an ID exception form and your ballot will be counted as provisional.