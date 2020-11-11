Election results 2020: Why a winner hasn't been declared in the presidential race in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It's been over a week since Election Day and races in North Carolina remain up in the air -- including who won the presidential race in our state.Many other states have been called -- so what's the hold up in the Tar Heel state?There are potentially 94,000 absentee votes and 40,700 provisional ballots that have yet to be counted in North Carolina.It's unclear how many of those outstanding ballots will ultimately be counted, but all county boards must have their final counts completed by Friday.The State Board of Elections must certify the state's results by Nov. 24.In North Carolina, President Donald Trump currently leads Joe Biden by about 74,000 votes. For a candidate to request a recount, the certified results must be decided by less than .5% or 10,000 votes (whichever is lesser).The race for North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice is much closer than the race for president.Just 2,000 votes currently separate Republican Paul Newby and Democrat Cheri Beasley.In the attorney general race, Democrat Josh Stein is beating Republican Jim O'Neill by about 12,000 votes."These votes could count very much," Professor Pope "Mac" McCorkle of the Duke Sanford School of Public Policy said. "And for instance in the Josh Stein race, he's up for for AG, he's up by a little bit more than 10,000 but if for instance, these remaining vote totals brought him down below 10,000 there'd be an automatic recall by law.""We've always had mail ballots, we've always had absentee ballots and we've always taken time to count," said Meredith College Associate Professor of Political Science Whitney Manzo. "So this isn't weird. This is actually good. It's democracy working."On Tuesday, seventeen county boards of elections met Tuesday to consider a total of at least 7,200 additional absentee by-mail ballots.The Wake County Board of Elections met to review more than 5,000 ballots -- that included 5,440 civilian mail-in ballots, 90 military ballots and 150 ballots from overseas.The board members were tasked with making sure all ballot envelopes were properly postmarked and valid.They are then sent to a separate table to be opened and processed with the oversight of two bipartisan teams.Accepted ballots will be added to the vote totals.As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, county boards had accepted more than one million absentee-by-mail ballots, about 18 percent of the total ballots cast in the 2020 general election."Only a few days remain for counties to review absentee ballots," Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in a news release on Tuesday. "We want to thank the counties for all of their hard work this election in processing an unprecedented number of by-mail ballots in pandemic conditions."Absentee ballots had to be postmarked on or before Election Day and they are counted as long as they are received by the county board of elections by 5 p.m. Nov. 12. Any mail-in ballot that arrived after 5 p.m. on Monday did not count toward the Election Day total.Provisional ballots also weren't part of Election Day totals.The State Board of Elections reported last week that 40,766 provisional ballots were submitted this election. Provisional ballots cast on Election Day must still be researched to determine voter eligibility.Most of the provisional ballots were cast in Wake and Mecklenburg counties with 3,437 and 2,483 respectively.In 2016, State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said, North Carolina had 61,000 provisional ballots. Less than half, approximately 27,000, ended up being counted.Thus far this year, county boards of elections have determined that at least 17,450 provisional ballots will not be counted.A voter might receive a provisional ballot if a voter's record of registration cannot be found, a voter provides an address different from the voter's registered address, a voter was previously registered in the county but the registration was canceled, an election official is unable to locate a voter's address in the county's street lookup files, a voter's record indicates that the voter has already cast a ballot in the election or a voter requests to vote at a polling place on Election Day that is not the voter's proper precinct.Those ballots aren't processed until they are inspected, reviewed and opened at an open meeting of the county board of elections.