'American Idol' 2023 | Watch Ashley Tankard of Durham audition on the show's new season

Sandy Kenyon has more as the search for the next American Idol begins anew on Sunday night with the premiere episode of Season 21.

Are you ready to cheer on the next American Idol?

The stage is set, the contestants and hosts are ready and the fun begins Sunday, February 19 for "American Idol" season 2023 premiere!

'American Idol,' the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for season six on ABC.

Superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will again host the show.

Fans across the Triangle can cheer on Ashley Tankard of Durham. She told Idol judges, she's been auditioning since she was 16.

Watch the season premiere of 'American Idol' on ABC11 starting at 8:00 p.m. and it streams the next day on Hulu.

The nationwide search began with American Idol auditions in Las Vegas, Nashville, and New Orleans and contestants vying for a ticket to Hollywood week.

