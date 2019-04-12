Arts & Entertainment

BTS drops new album and 'Boy with Luv' music video featuring Halsey

EMBED <>More Videos

Loyal members of the BTS Army have been eagerly awaiting new music from the Korean pop sensation.

LOS ANGELES -- Loyal members of the BTS Army have been eagerly awaiting new music from the Korean pop sensation.

Their dreams were realized Friday when the biggest boy band in the world dropped their newest album, "Map of the Soul: Persona."

They also released the music video for their new single, "Boy with Luv," featuring pop star Halsey.

BTS had been teasing the release of "Boy with Luv" all week via social media. How devoted are die-hard members of the BTS Army?

The video for the track has already had more than 9.7 million views on YouTube.

In a press release announcing "Boy with Luv," the band had this message to their fans: "We find strength and happiness in every moment. You've given us so much love, and now we want to get to know our fans more. We filled our album with our genuine feelings and the messages that we want to share with you."

BTS begins a stadium tour across the globe next month, kicking off May 4 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmusicmusic video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man arrested, accused of beating girlfriend's sons with HDMI cord
LATEST: Status of patients updates; Durham School of Arts to reopen
'Star Wars: Episode 9:' Watch 1st teaser trailer
Child possibly pushed from 3rd floor of Mall of America
All Fisher-Price 'Rock 'n Play' sleepers recalled
'It's my life involved:' Sander defends outburst, judge removes him
'We love you:' Kaffeinate owner's kids speak about loss, moving forward
Show More
Downtown Durham residents shaken by death, damage after explosion
Petition wants photos of wife, daughters in Watt's cell removed
Furniture, boat litter street in Harnett County
You're probably recycling wrong and it's part of a major problem
Major the Bull gets upgrades in honor of Durham's 150th anniversary
More TOP STORIES News