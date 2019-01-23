CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Carrie Underwood welcomes second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher

EMBED </>More Videos

Carrie Underwood took to Instagram Wednesday to share new photos of her second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, who she said was born early Monday. (Carrie Underwood/Instagram)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Carrie Underwood has welcomed her second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, into the world.

She took to Instagram Wednesday to share photos of herself, her husband Mike Fisher and her son Isaiah with the newborn, who she said was born "in the wee hours of the morning on Monday."



"His mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle," she wrote. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."

The former "American Idol" winner revealed last year that she had three miscarriages in about two years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcarrie underwoodcelebrity babiescelebrityu.s. & worldTennessee
CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards nominees
Underwood, Paisley returning as CMA hosts for 11th year
CMA hosts mock President Trump's tweeting
More carrie underwood
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Miss Saigon now playing at DPAC
Gandolfini's son to play young Tony Soprano in new film
'Minding the Gap,' documentary by Rockford filmmaker, nominated for Oscar
Paid extras wanted for 'Swamp Thing' filming in Wilmington
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Raleigh man accused of raping, robbing woman in violent, random attack
Horses found dead in Wake County died from starvation
Rugged terrain hampers search for missing Craven County 3-year-old
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Murder suspect at center of Durham search arrested in Cary
Wilson teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
Fort Bragg tunnel delays opening of Outer Loop
Show More
Will Raleigh end its popular leaf-vacuuming service?
Company overseeing site of Raleigh construction accident has previous safety violations
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
Fort Bragg soldier killed during combat in Afghanistan
Shutdown Day 33: Pelosi postpones Trump's State of the Union
More News