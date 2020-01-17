abc11 together

Dinosaurs come alive in Jurassic World Live

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A world of dinosaurs comes to life next month in the PNC Arena as "Jurassic World Live" comes to Raleigh.

The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, each custom built with the latest technology, scientific precision, and Hollywood quality.

"Jurassic World Live" will be at the PNC Arena February 6th - 9th.

Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentabc11 together
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
"Come From Away" now playing at DPAC
Jewelry gives 'hope' to young women aged out of foster care
Disney's Magic of Storytelling
Students collect donations for McDougald Terrace families
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lanes closed on Jordan Lake bridges until September
How to know if you're buying counterfeit prescription drugs
Cold temperatures return
Eye drop killer sentenced to 25 years in prison
WATCH: The Public Housing Crisis
Football player gives flowers to grandma battling cancer
St. James Seafood to open next week
Show More
Wake County Hospitality Job Fair set for April 2
Orange Co. shelter raises nearly $11K for dogs seized in animal cruelty case
Wake DA will not ask SBI to investigate video of officer punching man
Officer rescues woman from car seconds before impact with train
Human trafficking survivor recalls abduction
More TOP STORIES News