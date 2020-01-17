Dinosaurs come alive in Jurassic World Live

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A world of dinosaurs comes to life next month in the PNC Arena as "Jurassic World Live" comes to Raleigh.
The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, each custom built with the latest technology, scientific precision, and Hollywood quality.
"Jurassic World Live" will be at the PNC Arena February 6th - 9th.
Click here for more information.
