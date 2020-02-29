Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland kicks off new daytime parade, annual Food and Wine Festival

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- For the first time in nearly a decade, Disneyland premiered a new daytime parade, "Magic Happens," as well as some new treats and drinks at the annual Food and Wine Festival.

The new daytime parade made its way down Main Street USA at Disneyland in Anaheim, featuring a combination of classic and contemporary characters from Disney and Pixar films.

Jordan Peterson, the shows director, said he and his team wanted each float to look like a large piece of art.

"The big idea here with the parade is that we've got new stories to tell and at the same time we have classic stories to tell in brand new ways," Peterson said.

At California Adventure, guests can expect new dishes, drinks and desserts at this year's Food and Wine Festival.

This year's festival includes cooking demonstrations, music and unforgettable California-inspired cuisine.

One of which is a taco that is meant to be your whole brunch in one bite. The taco uses a waffle as the outer shell, stuffed with fried chicken and then topped with a champagne vinaigrette coleslaw and orange juice pearls.

The "sip and savor pass" is a good option for those looking to indulge, it includes eight tastings all throughout the festival.

Both of these experiences hit the parks on Friday and are sure to keep the Disney magic alive and new for all park visitors.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
