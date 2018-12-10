SPIRIT OF GIVING

Following Tyler Perry's lead, Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways at Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

Kid Rock spend $81K spreading Christmas joy!

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
Singer Kid Rock says he followed the lead of actor Tyler Perry by paying off the layaway items of hundreds of Walmart customers in Tennessee.

Store manager Tom Meyer tells The Tennessean Kid Rock spent $81,000 to pay the balances of 350 customer accounts at a Walmart in Nashville.

Meyer calls it a "pretty Nashville proud moment."

On Twitter, Kid Rock said "great idea!" in a nod to Perry, who had posted a video Thursday saying he had paid off layaway balances at two Georgia Walmarts.


Meyer said Kid Rock called the store Friday. Kid Rock's manager later came into the store to make the payment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcharitywalmartspirit of givingmusicrock musicTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPIRIT OF GIVING
ABC11 Together: Triangle groups honored for philanthropic work
Fayetteville family spends Thanksgiving giving back
Fayetteville church puts on Thanksgiving feast for community
Diaper Bank of North Carolina in need of your donations
More spirit of giving
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer sets record for views within 24 hours
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
The best food and drink deals in Durham this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE: 'Conditions remain treacherous' as NC snowstorm continues
Raleigh-Durham area sees 'entire winter average in one day'
WCPSS defends countywide system ahead of snow day, cites diversity
Man accused of killing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar makes first court appearance
Nuns accused of embezzling money from Catholic school
Reminder: Keep curbs, walkways clear for mail delivery
Man charged more than $1,000 for Burger King penny Whopper deal
Divers search for truck driver who crashed, disappeared in Neuse River
Show More
Applebee's offering $1 cocktail through December
Snow day closes North Carolina Zoo, area schools, more
NC snow forecast: Temperatures above freezing as storm moves out
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help Duke doctor out of snow
PHOTOS: Snow blankets many parts of North Carolina
More News