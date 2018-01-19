ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago West: Kim and Kanye announce name of 3rd baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Kim Kardashian West announces name for new baby girl (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kim Kardashian West announced the name of her new baby girl with husband Kanye West on Twitter Friday.


Kim and Kanye have apparently named their baby "Chicago" after her father's hometown.

Kardashian West announced the arrival of their third child on Tuesday.


Kardashian West and her husband had their baby through a surrogate. The baby girl was born at 12:47 a.m. on January 16 weighing 7 lbs, 6 oz.

The couple has two other children - North and Saint West.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," she said on her website. "North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."



According to Aunt Khloe Kardashian, the baby's nickname will be pronounced "shy," like the nicknames for the Midwest city - the "Chi," or "Chi" town.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfamilyparentingkardashian familykim kardashiankanye westbabycelebrity
Related
Kim and Kanye welcome their third baby
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News