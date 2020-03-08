lottery

Malfunction delays Saturday's Powerball lottery drawing

People hoping to win the Powerball jackpot Saturday night had to wait a little longer to see the numbers.

When views tuned in for the drawing, instead of seeing of bouncing balls the saw an empty lottery machine.

An announcement was made saying: "because of a technical problem we are unable to bring you the Powerball drawing at this time."

Eventually the winning numbers were posted online.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday's drawing are 07, 15, 21, 33, 62 and the Powerball is 23.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpowerballu.s. & worldfinanceconsumerlottery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Single ticket wins $202 million Mega Millions in NJ
New employee allegedly steals $17,000 on very first day of work
Powerball Results: 1 ticket hits $394M jackpot
Powerball jackpot at $394M for drawing tonight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed in Durham; police investigating
PM quarantines northern Italy to stop coronavirus spread
Carey, Robinson help No. 12 Duke beat rival UNC 89-76
Forecast: Spring-like temps return
U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus, first in the state
Raleigh Food Lion robbed at gunpoint, police say
1 person killed in rollover crash in Johnston Co., NCSHP says
Show More
Families enjoy LEGO convention despite COVID-19 concerns
Homicide investigation underway in Spring Lake
Man shot during officer-involved shooting dies, Fayetteville police say
Women volunteer in Durham to build Habitat for Humanity homes
Tenn. hospital won't bill tornado victims for treatment
More TOP STORIES News