Burlington woman uses family birthdays to win $2 million prize in Mega Millions

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Burlington woman who used the birthdates of family members to pick her numbers took home $2 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

"I don't even know how to feel," laughed Brenda Stokes. "I'm so excited."

Stokes won the only $2 million prize in the country in Friday's drawing. She matched all five white balls. The odds were 1 in 12.6 million.

"It's a blessing," Stokes said.

She bought her lucky $3 ticket from Philomena Inc., an Exxon gas station/convenience store on South Church Street in Burlington. The five matched numbers gave her $1 million and she doubled that with the 2X Megaplier.

"I'm still in shock," she said.

Stokes collected her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $1.43 million.

She said she plans to invest the money and maybe treat herself to a trip.

Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing has a $148 million jackpot.