2021 Oscars: 'Mank' leads nominations with 10 nods | Full list of nominees

Eight films were nominated for best picture. "Mank" was joined by Fennell's "Promising Young Woman," Zhao's "Nomadland," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Sound of Metal," "Minari" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."
History was made in the best director category. Only five women have ever been nominated in the category before. Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent nominated. The other nominees were Lee Isaac Chung for "Minari," David Fincher for "Mank" and Thomas Vinterberg for "Another Round."
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas announced the nominees in a two-part live presentation Monday morning.
The Academy took a few extraordinary steps last year in acknowledgment of the coronavirus pandemic, moving its ceremony back two months -- from Feb. 28 to April 25 -- expanding the eligibility window, and temporarily removing requirements that a movie must play in theaters to be considered.
Full list of nominees:
Best Picture
"The Father"
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Mank"
"Minari"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Directing
Thomas Vinterberg for "Another Round"
David Fincher for "Mank"
Lee Isaac Chung for "Minari"
Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland"
Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman"
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Andra Day, "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"
Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces Of A Woman"
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
Gary Oldman in "Mank"
Steven Yeun in "Minari"
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman, "The Father"
Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
"The Father"
"Nomadland"
"One Night in Miami"
"The White Tiger"
Writing (Original Screenplay)
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Minari"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Cinematography
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Mank"
"News of the World"
"Nomadland"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Animated Feature Film
"Onward"
"Over the Moon"
"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
"Soul"
"Wolfwalkers"
Documentary Feature
"Collective"
"Crip Camp"
"The Mole Agent"
"My Octopus Teacher"
"Time"
Music (Original Score)
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Mank"
"Minari"
"News of the World"
"Soul"
Music (Original Song)
"Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)
"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)
"Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" (Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Gransson)
"Io S (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)" (Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)
"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..." (Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth)
Animated Short Film
"Burrow"
"Genius Loci"
"If Anything Happens I Love You"
"Opera"
"Yes-People"
Live Action Short Film
"Feeling Through"
"The Letter Room"
"The Present"
"Two Distant Strangers"
"White Eye"
Documentary Short Subject
"Colette"
"A Concerto Is a Conversation"
"Do Not Split"
"Hunger Ward"
"A Love Song for Latasha"
Film Editing
"The Father"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Sound
"Greyhound"
"Mank"
"News of the World"
"Soul"
"Sound of Metal"
International Feature Film
"Another Round," Denmark
"Better Days," Hong Kong
"Collective," Romania
"The Man Who Sold His Skin," Tunisia
"Quo Vadis, Aida?," Bosnia and Herzegovina
Costume Design
"Emma"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mank"
"Mulan"
"Pinocchio"
Makeup and Hairstyling
"Emma"
"Hillbilly Elegy"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mank"
"Pinocchio"
Production Design
"The Father"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mank"
"News of the World"
"Tenet"
Visual Effects
"Love and Monsters"
"The Midnight Sky"
"Mulan"
"The One and Only Ivan"
"Tenet"
The Associated Press contributed to this report.