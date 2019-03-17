Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson recovering after accident at Los Angeles home

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, is recovering after being treated in a hospital following an accident at her Los Angeles home.

A source close to the Jackson family tells ABC News the 20-year-old is "resting at home and doing fine" after an unspecified accident.

The nature of her accident and extent of her injuries is not being disclosed.

Jackson said on Twitter that a report saying she attempted suicide and slit her wrists was a lie.
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymichael jacksonsocial media
