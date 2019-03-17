Paris Jackson recovering after accident at Los Angeles home

LOS ANGELES -- Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, is recovering after being treated in a hospital following an accident at her Los Angeles home.A source close to the Jackson family tells ABC News the 20-year-old is "resting at home and doing fine" after an unspecified accident.The nature of her accident and extent of her injuries is not being disclosed.Jackson said on Twitter that a report saying she attempted suicide and slit her wrists was a lie.