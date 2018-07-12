Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

My client @StormyDaniels will issue a plea of “Not Guilty” to the three misdemeanor charges. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who has been at the center of a political controversy involving President Donald Trump, was arrested during a strip club performance in Ohio on Wednesday. Her charges have since been dropped, her attorney added.Attorney Michael Avenatti said his client was arrested in Columbus Ohio for "allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non-sexual manner."He said her act was the same she was performed at nearly 100 strip clubs across the nation. She was appearing at a club called Sirens.Avenatti called the arrest politically motivated."This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta," Avenatti wrote on Twitter.He said he expects her to be released on bail shortly and she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing touching.Thursday morning, Avenatti said that she would enter a plea of not guilty."My client @StormyDaniels will issue a plea of "Not Guilty" to the three misdemeanor charges," he tweeted.Daniels has been engaged in a legal battle against Trump and his attorney over a nondisclosure agreement she says she signed before the 2016 election over her alleged sexual encounter with Trump.She said Trump's attorney Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 as part of the agreement.Daniels is suing Trump and his attorney, Michael Cohen, in federal court in Los Angeles in hopes of invalidating the agreement she signed before the 2016 presidential election. She claims the document is invalid because Trump never signed it.Through White House officials, Trump has denied the affair.