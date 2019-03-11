Arts & Entertainment

New York City subway riders hold impromptu dance party after Robyn concert

EMBED <>More Videos

After Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn headlined Madison Square Garden Friday, hundreds of fans held an impromptu dance party of the 34th Street-Penn Station subway platform.

NEW YORK -- These New York City subway riders were not dancing on their own!

After Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn headlined Madison Square Garden Friday, hundreds of concert-goers poured onto the 34th Street-Penn Station subway platform.

Suddenly, the fans broke into song and dance. Video posted to social media captured passionate renditions of "Call Your Girlfriend" and "Dancing on My Own."

"This is what music is ABOUT," a Twitter user tweeted in response to one video.

Robyn responded to fans on social media, saying she was "overwhelmed" by the display.

"I can't believe the love in this subway station. Thank you New York," she said.

Robyn's concert was a part of her nationwide "Honey" tour.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citysingingsubway
TOP STORIES
Man charged after stealing car with children inside, police say
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
27 protesters expected in court after controversial deportation
National Napping Day is the fake holiday we all want to be real
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Police: Fla. woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Woman charged with DWI in deadly Fayetteville motorcycle crash
Show More
Smoking while pregnant doubles risk of baby's sudden death, study finds
Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater
Trump expected to seek $8.6B for border wall in new budget
Suspect chokes man for singing Christmas songs, police say
Dame's Chicken and Waffles Durham location to finally reopen Monday
More TOP STORIES News