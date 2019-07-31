good morning america

Taylor Swift to perform on 'Good Morning America' from Central Park the day before her album release

NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift fans will not be able to calm down on August 22. That's because she's performing live on "Good Morning Ameria" from New York's Central Park.

Swift herself made the announcement in a short video that played in Times Square during "GMA" on Wednesday.


The surprise announcement comes as the "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series is well underway. Still ahead are concerts with Pitbull, Chance the Rapper and more.

Details have not yet been revealed about how to attend Swift's big concert, but for some of the other Central Park concerts this summer, you can request free tickets here.

The concert will come just one day before Swift's new album, "Lover," gets released on August 23. The new album includes singles "Me" and "You Need To Calm Down."

The video in the player above is from a previous story about Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' music video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcentral parktaylor swiftconcertu.s. & worldgood morning america
GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Former Disney actress Bella Thorne opens up about being pansexual
Is 'Black Widow' a prequel? Here's what Scarlett Johnasson says
Robin Roberts honored for courage at the 2019 NBA Awards
Robert Downey Jr. posts message for NC shark attack survivor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mosquito-borne virus kills horse in Cumberland County
Ex-nursing student claims sexual harassment at Triangle hospitals
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, July 31
Rabid raccoon in Orange County prompts health warning
2 blinded after swimming with contact lenses
Man smashes into 3 Durham businesses, steals change, police say
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders
Show More
Corpse flower at NC State expected to bloom Wednesday night
Elusive Emu on the loose in Orange County
1 in 3 Millennials say they can't afford love
Identity theft protection services may not be worth the money
Wake Schools parent sued after criticizing math curriculum
More TOP STORIES News