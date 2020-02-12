Arts & Entertainment

Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls' on stage at DPAC

DURHAM, N.C. -- Direct from Broadway, "Mean Girls" is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey of "30 Rock."

English Bernhardt plays Janis in the musical comedy on stage for several more days at the Durham Performing Arts Center.

This is a homecoming for Bernhardt, who attended Ravenscroft School in Raleigh and was a past winner of DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars program.

More information here.
