Escaped Person County inmate captured

Steven Orlando Barrett Jr., 28, escaped from the Leasburg Road location.
Barrett was taken into custody at 111 Person Court, Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said in a tweet.
According to jail records, Barrett was originally jailed back in February 2015 after he failed to register as a sex offender. Barrett was serving a four-year sentence and was set to be released next February.
