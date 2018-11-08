Exclusive: Mother of kidnapped girl has faith daughter will be found safe

Exclusive interview with the mother of missing Lumberton girl Hania Aguilar (in Spanish).

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
With her pastor by her side, the mother of Hania Noelia Aguilar said she's distraught about the kidnapping of her daughter.

"I don't have words to describe how I feel," Elsa Hernandez told ABC11 in an exclusive interview.

Hernandez, speaking Spanish, said she has faith her daughter will be found safe.

The FBI said 13-year-old Hania was kidnapped Monday morning outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton. The family's pastor, the Rev. Giovanni Romero said Hania was warming up her family's Ford Expedition before school when a man in a bandanna shoved her into the SUV and took off.

WATCH: FBI seeks to identify person walking near the kidnapping scene
Hernandez has this message for Hania's abductor:

"Return her to me because I miss her," Hernandez said. "She's a good, sweet girl."

Hania's stepfather, Miguel Barrera, said they have no clue who could have snatched Hania.

Hernandez knows authorities found the SUV. But right now, all she wants is her daughter back.

"I need her," Hernandez said. "I am suffering for her. Her sisters are too."



Romero said they'll have a vigil to pray for her safe return Friday night at 7 p.m. at the family's church, St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 Mercer Ave. in Red Springs.

Meanwhile, the family and authorities are asking anybody with information to call the tip line: (910) 272-5871.
