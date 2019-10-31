Family makes Halloween costumes for NICU babies at WakeMed

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The halls of WakeMed are not haunted for Halloween. In fact, they're downright adorable.Spending their first Halloween in the NICU, one family knows the importance and smile a simple costume can bring."That was on our minds the whole time we were in there and how hard it was going to be here in the holidays and watching families on social media take their kids out trick-or-treating or take them home for Christmas or whatever it might be," Brianna Williams said.About a year ago, Brianna and Jason Williams were in the NICU with their baby, Brynlee. Now a thriving 1-year-old, the Williamses wanted to give back.They helped make costumes for the babies spending the holiday in the NICU. It's a gesture that provided much more than just a costume."It's nice to hear other people's stories and see and hear that they're doing well and it makes me feel good," Jessica Bartholomew said.