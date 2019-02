Don't miss out on your chance to attend the Kids Exchange Spring Consignment Sale this weekend at the State Fair Grounds in Raleigh.The event is free to the public.Public shopping on Friday is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.On Sunday, all items that have not been sold are half-price and the public can shop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.For more information, click here.