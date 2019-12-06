Baby makes 3: Raleigh infant born Dec. 4 shares birthday with mom, grandmother

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three generations of a Triangle family won't have to go far for their birthday parties.All of them share the same birthday.Carol Millen, her daughter Meghan Knowles, and her grandson, Hunter, were all born on Dec. 4."It was a shock to us that Hunter was born on our birthday," Meghan said. "I just thought the odds were so low, there's no way."Hunter wasn't due for another week, but he was born Wednesday at Rex Hospital.