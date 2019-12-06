Family & Parenting

Baby makes 3: Raleigh infant born Dec. 4 shares birthday with mom, grandmother

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three generations of a Triangle family won't have to go far for their birthday parties.

All of them share the same birthday.

Carol Millen, her daughter Meghan Knowles, and her grandson, Hunter, were all born on Dec. 4.

"It was a shock to us that Hunter was born on our birthday," Meghan said. "I just thought the odds were so low, there's no way."

Hunter wasn't due for another week, but he was born Wednesday at Rex Hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingraleighbizarrebirthbirthdaybabyrare birthfamily
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire heavily damages roof at Washington Duke Inn
Cary CEO rallies to get service members home for the holidays
What we know about suspected Pensacola naval station shooter
He wore an ankle monitor as he killed his ex. Was anyone tracking it?
Protecting yourself and your packages from porch pirates
Now Open: Rosewater Kitchen & Bar in Raleigh's North Hills
17th annual WWE Tribute to Troops at New River military base
Show More
Cumberland crews clean up big spill after illegal fuel dumping
2-year-old quickly decides against sitting for Christmas picture
20 Orange County children get shopping spree with sheriff
Mom creates online marketplace for momtrepreneurs
Ringleader pleads guilty to state charge in GoFundMe scam
More TOP STORIES News