'Unimaginable:' Family grieves for Fayetteville man found dead in ravine crash

His girlfriend Amanda Singh said he was the sole provider for the family and without him, she doesn't know what's next.
"With him being gone, I don't feel like I can be with somebody again or even want to. That was my baby. I love him and still do," Singh said. "No matter where I go I'm always going to think about him. It's just going to be so hard."
I sat down with Darryl Spencer’s girlfriend, mom and sister this afternoon. Police identified Spencer as the driver of an SUV found in a ravine along highway 87 ten days after he was reported missing. He leaves behind 2 sons. At 10/11 on #abc11 the family’s heartbreaking story. pic.twitter.com/HUvZsxvv05— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) August 24, 2019
Fayetteville police said they believe that in the early morning hours of August 3, Spencer's car went off the road into the ravine. He was headed home from work.
The family reported him missing later that day and detectives found his body inside the car 10 days later.
"Unimaginable to have to accept the fact that I'll never see my son again," said Robin Blackwell, Spencer's mom. "It hurts to know my grandbabies aren't going to be able to see their dad anymore. They loved him. There was nothing in the world he wouldn't do for those boys."
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral arrangements and his sons. If you'd like to donate, you can do so here.