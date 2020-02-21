The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is coming to the Triangle!
Several different Wienermobiles drive across the United States throughout the year. The 'Hotdogger" drivers are making pit stops in Raleigh and Durham on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It'll be at several area Food Lions and the Raleigh Half Marathon on Saturday.
Here's an itinerary:
Friday - 8 to 11 a.m.
Food Lion - 3500 N Roxboro St., Durham
Friday - 1 to 4 p.m.
Food Lion - 3808 Guess Rd., Durham
Saturday - 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Raleigh Half Marathon - 2411 Crabtree Blvd., Raleigh
Sunday - 8 to 11 a.m.
Food Lion - 7905 Falls of Neuse Rd., Raleigh
Sunday - 1 to 4 p.m.
Food Lion - 2930 W. Main St., Durham
You can follow the Weinermobile's travels here.
Editor's note: The above video is from an earlier story.
Weinermobile stopping by Raleigh, Durham this weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News