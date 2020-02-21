Family & Parenting

Weinermobile stopping by Raleigh, Durham this weekend

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is coming to the Triangle!

Several different Wienermobiles drive across the United States throughout the year. The 'Hotdogger" drivers are making pit stops in Raleigh and Durham on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It'll be at several area Food Lions and the Raleigh Half Marathon on Saturday.

Here's an itinerary:

Friday - 8 to 11 a.m.
Food Lion - 3500 N Roxboro St., Durham

Friday - 1 to 4 p.m.
Food Lion - 3808 Guess Rd., Durham

Saturday - 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Raleigh Half Marathon - 2411 Crabtree Blvd., Raleigh

Sunday - 8 to 11 a.m.
Food Lion - 7905 Falls of Neuse Rd., Raleigh

Sunday - 1 to 4 p.m.
Food Lion - 2930 W. Main St., Durham

You can follow the Weinermobile's travels here.

Editor's note: The above video is from an earlier story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingraleighdurhamfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black ice causing multiple crashes in Durham, Raleigh
DNA leads to arrest in 1999 death of baby found in plastic bag
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me! I have a baby'
Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacy
Warming up your car before your commute? Bad idea, police say
Show More
NC school closings, delays as snow moves out of viewing area
Whitney Houston hologram tour set to begin later this month
Custom casket made for Minnesota bus driver after 50+ years of work
Triangle families say custom builder took more than $700K
I-95N lane near Fayetteville reopens after serious crash backs traffic for miles
More TOP STORIES News